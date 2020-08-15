Stafford woman wins $2.7 million off scratcher ticket

A Stafford woman was the latest big winner in the Virginia Lottery's Lucky 7s Cash Blowout scratcher game.

Carla Payne won the $2,777,777 top prize.

“Normally, when I get very quiet, the hubby knows I won something,” she told Virginia Lottery officials. “I get loud if I don’t win.”

When she scratched the ticket she bought at Onville Kwik Shop on Onville Road in Stafford, she got very quiet, according to a news release.

“I almost passed out!” she said. “I ran out to the car, jumped in and locked the doors! It’s very surreal!”

Payne is the second player to redeem a top prize-winning ticket in this game, which means one more is unclaimed.

Instead of payments over 30 years, Payne took a catch option of $1,671,346 before taxes.

The odds of winning that top prize are 1 in 979,200, while the odds of winning any prize in this game are 1 in 3.11.

