Stafford woman wins $2.7 million off scratcher ticket

A Stafford woman was the latest big winner in the Virginia Lottery's Lucky 7s Cash Blowout scratcher game.
Carla Payne won the $2,777,777 top prize.
“Normally, when I get very quiet, the hubby knows I won something,” she told Virginia Lottery officials. “I get loud if I don’t win.”
When she scratched the ticket she bought at Onville Kwik Shop on Onville Road in Stafford, she got very quiet, according to a news release.
“I almost passed out!” she said. “I ran out to the car, jumped in and locked the doors! It’s very surreal!”
Payne is the second player to redeem a top prize-winning ticket in this game, which means one more is unclaimed.
Instead of payments over 30 years, Payne took a catch option of $1,671,346 before taxes.
The odds of winning that top prize are 1 in 979,200, while the odds of winning any prize in this game are 1 in 3.11.
