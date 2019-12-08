A man who reportedly barricaded himself in a Stafford home Saturday morning was found dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, hours after exchanging gunfire with deputies, according to the Stafford County Sheriff's Office.
Deputies were attempting to serve a warrant on a felony charge of arson around 12:30 a.m. Saturday at an apartment in the 2200 block of Green Tree Road, SCSO spokesperson Amanda Vicinanzo said.
"When deputies arrived, the suspect fired several shots through the front door of the residence," she said. "Deputies returned fire and then established a perimeter around the residence."
No deputies were injured. Crisis negotiators made contact with the suspect who refused to exit the residence, Vicinanzo said. After several hour, the suspect eventually refused to continue to talk.
Deputies entered the home and found the body of Keysean Hodges, 43, of Fredericksburg.
During the barricade situation, additional warrants were obtained for attempted capital murder, use of a firearm in commission of a felony, shooting into an occupied dwelling and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, Vicinanzo said.
The incident remains under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.