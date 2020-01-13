The National Park Service said a surfer suffered an apparent shark bite at Cape Hatteras National Seashore on Monday afternoon.
The 26-year-old Manteo, North Carolina man was bitten on the foot about 2:30 p.m. off Rodanthe, North Carolina while surfing in the Atlantic Ocean, OBXToday.com reported.
Last year, three people were bitten by sharks off the North Carolina coast, all of them south of the Outer Banks. All survived, though a a 17-year-old girl bitten while surfing had to have one of her legs amputated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.