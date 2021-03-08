Tara Durant announced her campaign Monday for the Republican nomination to run for the 28th District seat in the Virginia House of Delegates.
The district, which includes parts of eastern Stafford County and the city of Fredericksburg, is currently represented by first-term Democrat Joshua Cole, who edged Republican Paul Milde by about 1,100 votes, or 2.4 percentage points, in 2019. Cole is seeking re-election this fall.
Durant is an elementary school teacher, Marine wife and breast cancer survivor who has been active in civic organizations in Fredericksburg for decades, serving on several committee boards and raising funds for Habitat for Humanity and United Way, according to her campaign announcement.
“We need leaders who focus on common-sense solutions, not extreme partisan politics. My top priority will always be making the lives of Virginia families better. We need policies that support our small businesses, fix our transportation problems, and get our students back on track,” she said.
Durant said she was motivated to seek public office after a tense encounter with protesters in June. While driving home with her 12-year-old daughter, Durant’s vehicle was obstructed and surrounded. Trapped and concerned for her daughter’s safety, Durant called 9/11 – only to be informed that the protests were sanctioned by the Fredericksburg City Council and law enforcement could not intervene.
As an educator, Tara stresses the importance of in-person learning and calls for every student to return to the classroom.
“Getting our kids in the classroom five days a week is my top priority, but that is only the beginning. Every student deserves an opportunity to thrive in school.”
The district includes parts of the Garrisonville, Aquia Harbor, Brooke and Courthouse areas of Stafford.
Cole had raised over $34,000 for his re-election campaign through Dec. 31, according to the Virginia Public Access Project.
