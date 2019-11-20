Hundreds of area businesswomen will gather for the 11th Annual Virginia Women’s Business Conference on Friday, December 6, from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Westfields Marriott in Chantilly. Year after year, women attend the conference to discover tools for success, make strategic business connections, and seek inspiration in making and meeting their personal and professional goals.
The one-day event brings together a diverse group of extraordinary women who share knowledge, encouragement and ultimately leave feeling empowered and inspired to take action. Tickets can be purchased at Virginia Women's Business Conference.com.
Past audiences have included more than 500 women (and men) business leaders representing a myriad of industries encompassing some of the most energetic and dynamic thinkers in business, marketing, retail, finance, philanthropy, education and media.
“Our mission has always been to connect, empower and inspire the women who attend this conference,” said Tina Johnson, president and CEO of JP Events & Consulting, organizer of the event. “With this one day, filled with inspirational speakers and educational sessions, we hope attendees will leave with the tools and confidence to take that next step in their professional or personal lives. Many walk away inspired in both areas.”
The keynote speaker, Carla Harris, a Vice Chairman, Managing Director and Senior Client Advisor at Morgan Stanley, will be sharing her “Pearls of Powerful Leadership” and the top things you must be intentional about in order to be a powerful, impactful, influential leader. Other exciting speakers include 15-year-old Alana Andrews, an inspirational speaker and founder of So Positive, LLC, and closing keynote speaker, Ellen Bryan who, amongst her many accomplishments, is a television host on local WUSA9, an author and a motivational speaker.
This year’s conference is sponsored by Grand Sonabank and The Woodhouse Day Spa. Ashburn Magazine, published by InsideNoVa, is also a sponsor.
