Showers are likely Wednesday morning, then becoming mostly sunny with high temperatures up to 62 degrees. Winds will be gusting as high as 30 mph.
Winds may gust around 50 mph on Thursday, resulting in sporadic damage, according to the National Weather Service.
Friday will be mostly sunny, but rain enters the forecast Saturday afternoon and through the day Sunday. The weekend will be cooler, with temperatures in the 40s into next week.
