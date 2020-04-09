Three residents at Falcons Landing, a retirement community in Sterling, have died from complications related to the coronavirus, and another eight residents have tested positive for COVID-19.
A news release Wednesday from Barb Bannon, CEO and president of Falcons Landing, said all of the positive tests were in the nursing home or assisted living portions of the community and that no positive tests had been reported among the nearly 400 independent living residents.
Falcons Landing is a community for retired or honorably discharged military officers and top-level federal government employees and their spouses.
On March 29, the community announced the death of one resident, a few hours before test results were received. The deaths announced yesterday were a resident in their late 80s and another in their early 90s. One of the other residents who received a positive test result has completed quarantine and since tested negative.
In addition the release said, seven Falcons Landing health care staff members have tested positive for COVID-19, as well as three rehabilitation therapists from the company that provides services to Falcons Landing residents.
A total of 32 health care staff are currently on quarantine-at-home either because of a positive test or symptoms of COVID-19, Bannon said. One staff member completed quarantine and has returned to work. No staff member working in other areas of the community have tested positive.
"Falcons Landing is working with the Virginia Department of Health and taking all measures possible to contain the outbreak," Bannon said. "The state has allocated critical supplies and equipment vital to protect staff members and residents from transmission of the virus."
On March 6, Falcons Landing staff began screening all visitors for COVID-19 symptoms and risks at the main entrance gate and since March 12, all employees have also been similarly screened at the employee gate. Also since March 12, Falcons Landing has allowed only essential healthcare staff to enter assisted living and nursing units and since March 16, all visitors have been barred from entering Falcons Landing.
Every resident in the independent living portion of the community is self-isolating, with meals, mail and deliveries brought to their door.
“COVID-19 is testing our strength and resilience in ways I could never have imagined," Bannon said. "Residents and staff are united and working together to get through these dark days. We mourn the loss of those who have died and remain steadfast in our efforts to support and protect our Falcons Landing family.”
