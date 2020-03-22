Six deaths in Virginia have not bee linked to the coronavirus pandemic. The state health department confirmed three new deaths Sunday, all Peninsula residents.
Two had previously tested positive for the virus that causes COVID-19 and a third was identified as a newly positive case, according to a health department statement.
All three were women in their 80s and hospitalized. One was a resident of a long-term care facility. The three patients were from Newport News, Williamsburg and James City County.
In all three cases, the patient acquired COVID-19 through an unknown source. The cause of death was respiratory failure because of COVID-19.
“It is with deep sadness that we announce three additional victims of COVID-19. We at VDH express our condolences to those families,” said Peninsula Acting Health Director Dr. Steve Julian. “Increased public cooperation with the publicized guidelines that lessen the spread of the disease will reduce the incidence of deaths related to COVID-19.”
The newly identified case brings the state total to 220. Earlier in the day, Gov. Ralph Northam had announced the latest figures, showing a total that nearly doubled since Friday.
In total, Northern Virginia cases of COVID-19 include 31 in Fairfax, 26 in Arlington, 18 in Prince William, 15 in Loudoun, five in Alexandria and Stafford and one in Spotsylvania.
The state reported a total of 3,337 test results received from all reporting labs as of Friday.
The coronavirus that started in China in late 2019 has led to more than 13,589 deaths, including 340 in the U.S., according to data collected by Johns Hopkins University. More than 316,000 cases of the virus have been reported, including more than 26,747 cases in the U.S.
