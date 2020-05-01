Three Northern Virginia companies topped the Virginia Chamber of Commerce's "Fantastic 50" list of fastest-growing companies in the state, the chamber announced this week. 

B3 Group Inc. of Herndon, a health IT and management consulting firm, won the award for highest overall growth. GCubed Enterprises Inc. of Stafford, an IT and cybersecurity business, was the top growth company in the technology category, and Alpha Omega Integration LLC of Vienna, a data analytics and business process management firm, led the service category.  

To be eligible for the Virginia "Fantastic 50," a company must be privately held with headquarters in Virginia, have revenue between $200,000 and $200 million, and demonstrate positive revenue growth and positive net income in its most recent fiscal year over the previous year. Companies are judged on four-year revenue history (2015-2018). The professional service firm Dixon Hughes Goodman verifies all award entries.  

 “Small business is the heart of our economy and we are pleased to honor the entrepreneurial spirit and hard work of Virginia’s 50 fastest growing businesses,” said Barry DuVal, President and CEO of the Virginia Chamber of Commerce. “We applaud each of these companies who continue to set the bar higher every year and want to ensure they receive the recognition they deserve for their contributions to the commonwealth.”

A ceremony honoring the winners was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. 

Here are all 50 companies recognized: 

  1. B3 Group, Inc., Herndon (Virginia Vanguard – Highest Overall Growth)
  2. Alpha Omega Integration, LLC, Vienna (Virginia Vanguard – Service)
  3. FedWriters, Fairfax
  4. Dynamic Systems Technology Inc., Fairfax
  5. GCubed Enterprises Inc., Stafford (Virginia Vanguard – Technology)
  6. The Language Group, Virginia Beach
  7. The Author Incubator, McLean
  8. Axiologic Solutions LLC, Fairfax
  9. Spatial Front Inc., McLean
  10. SOLitude Lake Management, Virginia Beach
  11. Changeis, Inc., Rosslyn
  12. CoSolutions, Inc., Sterling
  13. World Services, LLC, Alexandria
  14. U.Group, Arlington
  15. Advanced Concepts and Technologies International LLC (ACT I), Arlington
  16. Seventh Sense Consulting, Woodbridge
  17. Firebird Analytical Solutions and Technologies, Arlington
  18. Criterion Systems Inc., Vienna
  19. ITA International, LLC, Newport News
  20. DIGITALSPEC, LLC, Fairfax
  21. Metis Solutions, Arlington
  22. Highlight, Fairfax
  23. WillowTree, Charlottesville
  24. Artemis Consulting Inc., McLean
  25. MicroHealth, LLC, Vienna
  26. Red Orange Studio, Richmond
  27. ProfitOptics, Inc., Glen Allen
  28. Single Point Global, Ashburn
  29. DayBlink Consulting, Vienna
  30. ValidaTek, Inc., McLean
  31. Capital Square, Glen Allen
  32. Karsun Solutions, Herndon
  33. Customer Value Partners, Fairfax
  34. Fiduciary Wealth Management, Alexandria
  35. T. Parker Host, Norfolk
  36. E3/Sentinel, McLean
  37. Enterprise Knowledge, Arlington
  38. FedBiz IT Solutions, Leesburg
  39. Buzz Franchise Brands, Virginia Beach
  40. Darkblade Systems Corporation, Winchester
  41. Open Systems Technologies Corporation, Gainesville
  42. Exterior Medics Inc., Springfield
  43. STARGATES, INC., Arlington
  44. MidAtlantic Contracting Inc. of Virginia, Woodbridge
  45. Contract Solutions, Inc., Manassas
  46. M2 Strategy, McLean
  47. Solvaria, Richmond
  48. Leebcor Services, LLC, Williamsburg
  49. NEOSTEK, Inc., Arlington
  50. Harmonia Holdings Group, LLC, Blacksburg

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.