Three Northern Virginia companies topped the Virginia Chamber of Commerce's "Fantastic 50" list of fastest-growing companies in the state, the chamber announced this week.
B3 Group Inc. of Herndon, a health IT and management consulting firm, won the award for highest overall growth. GCubed Enterprises Inc. of Stafford, an IT and cybersecurity business, was the top growth company in the technology category, and Alpha Omega Integration LLC of Vienna, a data analytics and business process management firm, led the service category.
To be eligible for the Virginia "Fantastic 50," a company must be privately held with headquarters in Virginia, have revenue between $200,000 and $200 million, and demonstrate positive revenue growth and positive net income in its most recent fiscal year over the previous year. Companies are judged on four-year revenue history (2015-2018). The professional service firm Dixon Hughes Goodman verifies all award entries.
“Small business is the heart of our economy and we are pleased to honor the entrepreneurial spirit and hard work of Virginia’s 50 fastest growing businesses,” said Barry DuVal, President and CEO of the Virginia Chamber of Commerce. “We applaud each of these companies who continue to set the bar higher every year and want to ensure they receive the recognition they deserve for their contributions to the commonwealth.”
A ceremony honoring the winners was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Here are all 50 companies recognized:
- B3 Group, Inc., Herndon (Virginia Vanguard – Highest Overall Growth)
- Alpha Omega Integration, LLC, Vienna (Virginia Vanguard – Service)
- FedWriters, Fairfax
- Dynamic Systems Technology Inc., Fairfax
- GCubed Enterprises Inc., Stafford (Virginia Vanguard – Technology)
- The Language Group, Virginia Beach
- The Author Incubator, McLean
- Axiologic Solutions LLC, Fairfax
- Spatial Front Inc., McLean
- SOLitude Lake Management, Virginia Beach
- Changeis, Inc., Rosslyn
- CoSolutions, Inc., Sterling
- World Services, LLC, Alexandria
- U.Group, Arlington
- Advanced Concepts and Technologies International LLC (ACT I), Arlington
- Seventh Sense Consulting, Woodbridge
- Firebird Analytical Solutions and Technologies, Arlington
- Criterion Systems Inc., Vienna
- ITA International, LLC, Newport News
- DIGITALSPEC, LLC, Fairfax
- Metis Solutions, Arlington
- Highlight, Fairfax
- WillowTree, Charlottesville
- Artemis Consulting Inc., McLean
- MicroHealth, LLC, Vienna
- Red Orange Studio, Richmond
- ProfitOptics, Inc., Glen Allen
- Single Point Global, Ashburn
- DayBlink Consulting, Vienna
- ValidaTek, Inc., McLean
- Capital Square, Glen Allen
- Karsun Solutions, Herndon
- Customer Value Partners, Fairfax
- Fiduciary Wealth Management, Alexandria
- T. Parker Host, Norfolk
- E3/Sentinel, McLean
- Enterprise Knowledge, Arlington
- FedBiz IT Solutions, Leesburg
- Buzz Franchise Brands, Virginia Beach
- Darkblade Systems Corporation, Winchester
- Open Systems Technologies Corporation, Gainesville
- Exterior Medics Inc., Springfield
- STARGATES, INC., Arlington
- MidAtlantic Contracting Inc. of Virginia, Woodbridge
- Contract Solutions, Inc., Manassas
- M2 Strategy, McLean
- Solvaria, Richmond
- Leebcor Services, LLC, Williamsburg
- NEOSTEK, Inc., Arlington
- Harmonia Holdings Group, LLC, Blacksburg
