For the first time in recent memory, Arlington will have no representation on the board of directors of the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA), which operates the Metro system.
The Northern Virginia Transportation Commission this month voted to appoint Matthew Letourneau, a Loudoun County supervisor, as the voting local-government representative from Virginia to the WMATA board, and to appoint Alexandria City Council member Canek Aguirre in place of Letourneau as one of the two Virginia local-government non-voting alternate members of the body.
The shifts came about due to the resignation from the WMATA board of Arlington County Board member Christian Dorsey, due to issues over reporting of campaign contributions during his 2019 re-election bid. Dorsey in early March found himself removed by his County Board colleagues from the Northern Virginia Transportation Commission.
Dorsey had been appointed one of the alternate WMATA board members in January 2016, succeeding former County Board member Mary Hynes. In mid-2018, he became a voting member of the WMATA after then-Fairfax County Supervisor Catherine Hudgins went from a voting member to a non-voting one.
Hudgins was among a number of Fairfax County supervisors not to seek re-election last year. She was replaced in January as a non-voting member of the WMATA board by new Fairfax Supervisor Walter Alcorn, who represents the same Hunter Mill district that Hudgins did.
For decades after the WMATA board’s founding in 1967, Arlington and Fairfax counties largely filled its Virginia’s voting slots. But in 2011, one of the two voting slots reserved for Northern Virginia jurisdictions was taken over by the Virginia state government in exchange for dedicated transit funding.
When that occurred, Hynes – who had been serving with Hudgins as a voting member – was downgraded to non-voting status, which continued until she departed the Arlington County Board in December 2015.
Currently, former Alexandria City Council member Paul Smedberg represents the state government as a voting member of the WMATA board. He also currently is serving as its chairman.
If Arlington officials are irked at losing representation – even of the non-voting kind – on the WMATA board, they were not saying so publicly. Arlington County Board member Katie Cristol, who chairs the Northern Virginia Transportation Commission board, praised Letourneu’s elevation to a voting position.
“Matt is a true regional thinker who understands how critical a sustainable, effective WMATA is to each of our Northern Virginia jurisdictions,” Cristol said.
The WMATA board is composed of eight voting and alternate directors – two of each from Virginia, Maryland, the District of Columbia and the federal government. The board was created by an interstate compact in 1967 to develop a regional rail system (whose first stations opened in 1976) and in 1973 acquired four regional bus systems that became the Metrobus system.
Before Hynes represented Arlington on the Metro board, the county had been represented for a lengthy period by Chris Zimmerman as a voting member.
