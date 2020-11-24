The Arlington Transportation Commission is asking County Board members to seek legislative approval from Richmond to give the county government power to rename the highways and byways within its boundaries.
Currently, some (thought not all) Virginia cities have broad power on street and highway naming, but counties are much more restricted, with power for naming major roadways within their borders retained by the General Assembly and Commonwealth Transportation Board.
That explains why, last year, when Arlington and Alexandria were seeking to change the name of Route 1 within their borders from “Jefferson Davis Highway” to “Richmond Highway,” the Alexandria City Council was able to make the switch on its own authority, while the Arlington County Board had to request the change from the Commonwealth Transportation Board (which ultimately granted it).
Following Davis – the only president the Confederacy ever had – on the chopping block likely is Lee Highway, a colloquialism of the stretch of U.S. Route 29 that runs through Arlington from Rosslyn to the Fairfax County line. Arlington officials already are soliciting new names for the highway.
Chris Slatt, chairman of the county government’s Transportation Commission, wrote to County Board members that having local-decision making on names of roadways is preferable to state control, as bodies such as the Commonwealth Transportation Board, with membership drawn from across the commonwealth, “may not always share our community values.”
That may well be true, given the large and seemingly growing gulf between liberal and conservative areas of Virginia, with neither side seeming to understand the other – nor have much interest in trying to do so.
Need proof? As Northern Virginia localities (and some Democratic-heavy urban areas downstate) have been rushing to sweep away Confederate names and imagery over the past year, those in other parts of the commonwealth have been pumping the brakes.
On Nov. 3, voters in Halifax, Warren, Tazewell, Lunenburg, Franklin and Charles City counties each voted on referendums on retain or remove Confederate monuments from public grounds. By votes ranging from 55 percent to 87 percent, voters in each jurisdiction opted to keep their local monuments in place.
With downstate Republicans, whose antipathy to change was right up there with its antipathy to Arlington, in charge of the General Assembly for more than a decade prior to 2019, it seemed revolutionary enough to permit removal the name of Jefferson Davis (a Mississippian who never generated much love in the South even in his lifetime). But it would have been almost unthinkable to remove the name of the much more venerated Robert E. Lee from any roadway in the commonwealth.
But – for better, worse or a mixture of the two – a new day has dawned in Virginia, and native-son Lee is likely to find himself increasingly airbrushed (or perhaps Photoshopped) out of local historic iconography.
(Arlington officials, however, may be wincing at the prospect of having to address what would seem to be the next logical question: If Lee’s name can be removed from a highway and a local high school with their blessing, what about the name of the county itself, which only became “Arlington” – the name of Arlington House, the Custis-Lee plantation – in 1920 when the General Assembly renamed it from the previous “Alexandria County” in large part to honor the Confederate general.)
State Sen. Barbara Favola (D-Arlington-Fairfax-Loudoun) in 2018 patroned legislation to provide all Virginia localities with the essentially equal power to control the names of most roadways in their borders. The measure died the narrowest of deaths in a Republican-controlled Senate committee that year.
Speaking recently, Favola said the matter would not be as simple as giving counties equal powers as cities and then calling it a day.
“This authority [for control of road names] is not necessarily in all city charters, so equalizing county and city authority is not really the issue,” she told the Sun Gazette. “If legislation were to be introduced to permit the renaming of state-owned roads within a jurisdiction, that legislation would likely grant the authority, uniformly, to cities and counties.”
(Favola also told the Sun Gazette that if localities are seeking a patron for such legislation, they might want to inquire elsewhere. “I will not be introducing such language in the 2021 session,” she said.)
Arlington County Board members on Nov. 14 held a largely pro-forma public hearing on their six-page draft General Assembly priorities list, which will be formally adopted in mid-December. A request for power to rename roadways is not in the draft proposal, but could be added prior to final adoption.
The 2021 General Assembly session is slated to open Jan. 13 for what normally would be a 46-day session, although Republicans are threatening to use procedural means to limit it to the constitutionally mandated minimum of 30 days. It will be the last full session for Gov. Northam, who is prohibited from seeking a second four-year term next November.
This is such an important issue, how do people even get one wink of sleep at night? Those scary names! Come on people focus, and quit trying to build self esteem through b s practices!
