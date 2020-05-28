The Fairfax Alliance for Better Bicycling (FABB) has established a bike-adviser program to encourage people to try bicycling during the shutdown of Silver Line and Orange Line Metro stations over the summer.
“Bike commuting does not require special clothes or a certain type of bike. A well-chosen bike route that avoids high-volume, high-speed roads will help to avoid conflicts with drivers and make the commute safer and more pleasant,” the organization said.
Metro’s closures, which started May 23, will affect nine stations: Vienna, Dunn Loring, West Falls Church and East Falls Church on the Orange Line and Wiehle-Reston, Springhill, Greensboro, Tysons Corner and McLean on the Silver Line.
Advisers will help prospective bike-commuters pick a route, while also providing practical information.
“It’s great to see so many more people out biking lately,” FABB president Sonya Breehey said. “With the closure of the Silver and Orange line stations, bike commuting can be a great option. FABB’s bike advisers are here to help new riders get started.”
For information and to be connected to a bike adviser, see the Website at www.fabb-bikes.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.