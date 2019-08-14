Washington Dulles International Airport, which has been on a roll of late with international air service, will gain another new entrant to the market with the arrival of Cabo Verde Airlines.
It will become the 35th air carrier offering international service from Dulles.
The carrier plans to connect the city of Sal in Cabo Verde (Cape Verde), an island nation in the central Atlantic. The carrier also will offer connecting service to destinations in South America and West Africa.
“Cabo Verde Airlines will provide travelers with unprecedented accessibility to the country’s popular leisure destinations, as well as convenient connections,” said Yil Surehan, vice president of airline-business development for the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority.
Service is expected to commence Dec. 8 using Boeing 757 aircraft.
Under the announced flight schedule, Cabo Verde Islands Flight 692 will depart Amílcar Cabral International Airport at Sal on Sundays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8 a.m. local time, arriving at Dulles at 12:45 p.m. local time. After overnighting in Washington, the planes and their crews (as Flight 693) will depart Dulles the following day at 7:45 a.m., arriving in Sal at 6:40 p.m.
Long a Portuguese colony, Cabo Verde attained independence in 1975 and is home to about 550,000 people. Sal is Portuguese for “salt,” one of the nation’s largest exports.
