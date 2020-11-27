The dominant carrier at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport is axing non-stop destinations left and right for January, but is holding out the promise of restoring some service to them by February.
American Airlines is discontinuing service to more than 20 destinations from Reagan National Airport in January, according to new data reported by the Official Airline Guide. Cities and/or airports dropped range from major (New York-JFK; Las Vegas; St. Louis; Minneapolis-St. Paul) to smaller (Jackson, Miss.; Manchester, N.H.; Greensboro, N.C.). Many were served just once or twice per day.
Passengers will still have options to get to those communities, but will have to route themselves through American’s hubs, such as Chicago-O’Hare or Charlotte.
The decision appears to be an indication air carriers expect a major tapering off of the current limited demand after the Christmas holiday period, as the nation continues to grapple with the impact of the COVID pandemic and the concurrent, sometimes seemingly peremptory, economic lockdowns imposed by political leaders.
Even where American is not completely cutting service to destinations from Reagan National, it is scaling back. One example: flights to Miami International Airport, totaling eight daily recently, will drop to four.
Data reported to the Official Airline Guide suggest that American aims to begin a partial restoration of cuts by February, but given the pandemic it is unlikely the airline will make a final decision until it surveys the landscape at the start of the new year.
A complete list of airports (by code) that are being nixed by American from Reagan National in January: DSM, GSO, GSP, HON, HSV, JAN, JFK, LAN, LAS, LIT, MCI, MEM, MGM, MHT, MSP, MYR, OKC, ROC, SAV, STL, SYR and XNA.
American and its regional affiliates are responsible for more than half the passenger traffic at Reagan National in any given month.
[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
