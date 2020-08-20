Arlington adds more ADA-accessible meters

The Arlington County government has installed an additional 60 Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) accessible on-street parking meters in high-traffic area, bringing the county’s total to 212.
The spaces – located throughout eight areas of high residential and business density – feature meters with near field communication, allowing customers to pay by waving a smartphone within a short distance.
“The new meters will be easier to use by some persons with disabilities,” said Kelly Buckland, executive director of the National Council on Independent Living (NCIL). “The combination of an increase in accessible parking, and modifications to make existing designated spaces more accessible, will improve the ability of persons with disabilities to access county programs, and to reach county restaurants, stores and other public accommodations.”
In 2016, NCIL brought concerns to county officials about the limited number of accessible-parking meters on county streets. The additional accessible meters are, in part, a response to those concerns.
“The county wants to make getting around town as easy as possible, especially for those whose needs can benefit from new technology and improved access,” County Board Chairman Libby Garvey said.
For a list of accessible-parking locations, see the Website at https://bit.ly/2Q51h9u. To suggest locations for additional accessible-parking meters, call (703) 228-3344 or e-mail park@arlingtonva.us.
• • •
But I thought Arlington was on a car free diet? Same Libby Garvey who drives around in a big SUV telling everyone to ride bicycles 24/7/365.
