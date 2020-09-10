The Arlington and Alexandria governments are planning to formalize their long-shared responsibilities for maintenance of five bridges that span Four Mile Run between the two communities.
The new agreement sets out the share of funding for future short-term and long-term rehabilitation of the five bridges – at West Glebe Road, Arlington Ridge Road, Shirlington Road, Route 1 and Potomac Avenue – as well as maintenance costs.
Arlington will be responsible for two-thirds of the replacement cost of the first three bridges, as well as all maintenance costs, while Alexandria will be responsible for two-thirds of the construction costs and all the maintenance costs of the last two.
Previously, many of the costs for improvements to the spans have been funded on a 50-50 basis between the jurisdictions.
Of the five bridges, the one currently slated for immediate rehabilitation is at West Glebe Road, a project expected to cost $12 million. Next up would be Arlington Ridge Road, in need of rebuilding in two to five years at an estimated cost of $27.75 million.
The other three bridges are not in need of immediate attention, Arlington officials say.
(1) comment
Then there are the former railroad bridges. What about them?
