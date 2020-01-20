Arlington County Board member Katie Cristol has been tapped to chair the Northern Virginia Transportation Commission for the 2020 calendar year.
She succeeds Matt Letourneau, a member of the Loudoun County Board of Supervisors.
Also in leadership positions for 2020: Canek Aguirre, a member of the Alexandria City Council, and Jeff McKay, chairman of the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors.
