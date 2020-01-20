Katie Cristol speaks at Leadership Center for Excellence event

Arlington County Board member Katie Cristol speaks at a Leadership Center for Excellence event held Jan. 18, 2018 at Founders Hall on the Arlington campus of George Mason University. (Leadership Center for Excellence photo)

Arlington County Board member Katie Cristol has been tapped to chair the Northern Virginia Transportation Commission for the 2020 calendar year.

She succeeds Matt Letourneau, a member of the Loudoun County Board of Supervisors.

Also in leadership positions for 2020: Canek Aguirre, a member of the Alexandria City Council, and Jeff McKay, chairman of the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors.

