Arlington County Board members on Jan. 23 are slated to approve a project agreement for interchange improvements at Arlington Boulevard and Washington Boulevard, and accept $534,000 in funding from the Virginia Department of Transportation for it.
The funding will be used to design and construct improvements to the eastbound Arlington Boulevard on-ramp from northbound Washington Boulevard. A later project will improve the ramp from northbound Washington Boulevard to westbound Arlington Boulevard.
The funding, which emanates from the federal government and is funneled through the state government, does not require a local match.
