Arlington bridge rehabilitation close to being all wrapped up

It has been nearly a decade since Arlington County government officials first began mulling structural and traffic-flow improvements to the Carlin Springs Road bridge over North George Mason Drive just west of Ballston.
And now, just a few ticks of the to-do list remain for the project to be wrapped up.
Construction work has been completed on the project, designed to rehabilitate the aging span and widen it from 65 feet to 69 feet wide – enough to add bike lanes and widen sidewalks without narrowing the four-lane roadway.
Construction was wrapped up slightly ahead of schedule, county officials said. All that remains is to install lighting for the bridge and interchange, and provide additional landscaping.
The project was funded by a combination of local and state dollars, and its completion marks the end of a process that began in 2011 with development of a concept design. Actual construction began in November 2017.
