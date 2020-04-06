Additional state-government funding will help the Arlington government keep Arlington Transit (ART) buses rolling during the current public-health crisis.
The county government has been awarded $421,000 from the Commonwealth Transportation Board and Virginia Department of Rail and Public Transportation to support the ART system, which like most public-transit systems in the region and nation has seen a precipitous drop in ridership in recent weeks.
Those systems also have seen costs rise in efforts to make service safe for passengers and employees.
The funding provided is equal to one month of projected operating revenue for the ART system, which is funded by the county government but operated by a contractor. It is in addition to $3.56 million already provided by the state government to the county government for transit services during the current fiscal year.
The ART system currently is operating on a modified schedule, and passengers are not being charged. Riders are being asked to keep use of the system to essential trips only.
