The Arlington Cemetery Metro station is expected to be closed from mid-February through May for a station renovation and full platform replacement.
The construction work, and a similar project during the same period at the Addison Road station in Maryland, will bring the the halfway point the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority’s platform replacements at 20 stations throughout the system.
During the closure at Arlington Cemetery, Yellow Line trains will provide all trans-Potomac service for the Pentagon Metro station and stations further south.
Specific travel alternatives will be announced in coming months.
