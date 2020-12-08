Arlington County government officials and their consultants will update delegates to the Arlington County Civic Federation on the ongoing noise study related to Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport at the federation’s Dec. 15 meeting.
The study, a collaborative effort between the governments of Arlington and Montgomery counties, has been ongoing since April. It is looking at potential route changes for departures to and arrivals from the north at the airport.
Any recommendations will be forwarded to the Federal Aviation Administration, which has the final say on aviation-traffic patterns around the nation’s airports.
The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. and will be held online. Pre-registration is required; for information, see the Website at www.civfed.org.
