Arlington County Board members on July 18 approved projects recommended for funding by the Neighborhood Complete Streets Commission.
The projects include:
• Traffic-calming efforts on 7th Road South from South Dinwiddie Street to South Greenbrier Street in the Arlington Mill community, including reconfiguration of the intersection of 7th Road and South Florida Street and improvements in front of Tyrol Hills Park.
• Sidewalk improvements on 13th Street South from South Walter Reed Drive to South Highland Street in the Douglas Park community.
Neighborhood Complete Streets funding for the two projects is slated for just under $1.1 million, leaving just under $200,000 for future projects until funding is replenished.
County Board members also voted to approve a revised charter for the Neighborhood Complete Streets Commission, and accept a revision to the project-ranking guidelines.
