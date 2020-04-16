Four years in the making, a proposal to build a multi-use trail along Washington Boulevard adjacent to an expanded Arlington National Cemetery is picking up steam.
Arlington County Board members on April 18 are slated to approve a memorandum of agreement with the Federal Highway Administration for construction of the trail as part of expansion of the cemetery, an effort that also will involve impacts to several roadways in the corridor.
The federal government will be responsible for design and construction of the trail; the Arlington government will provide $500,000 in funding in support of the project.
At the same April 18 meeting, Arlington board members are slated to endorse changes to roadways necessitated by the cemetery expansion. They will include realignment of Columbia Pike’s eastern end; modifications of its intersections with South Joyce Street and Washington Boulevard; elimination of Southgate Road; and construction of a new segment of South Nash Street.
The proposal has been in the works since 2016, and is designed to keep Arlington National Cemetery available for burials longer than otherwise would be the case.
(1) comment
Like the other trails this trail would be too dangerous for pedestrians, parents, pushing strollers, etc. Notice the photo. The bicyclist is in the left side of the trail headed straight towards oncoming pedestrians. That's typical on all the trails. Again, this and the other trails are and will be too dangerous for anyone but bicyclists to use.
