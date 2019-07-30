The typical tight parking conditions in the Courthouse area will be even tighter from Aug. 18-26, as the county government closes off its large metered parking lot in the 1400 block of North Uhle Street for milling and repaving work.
The adjacent portion of North Uhle Street also will be closed during the period.
On-street parking will be available in the vicinity, and there also is parking underneath the county government’s Ellen M. Bozman Government Center, located at 2100 Clarendon Blvd.
Because of the work, the Aug. 24 Courthouse farmers’ market will be canceled.
