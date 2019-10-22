If you can’t beat ’em, then legalize ’em, appears to be the view of Arlington government staff on the use of e-scooters and e-bikes on sidewalks.
In preparation for a County Board hearing next month on the future of the two-wheel devices within the county borders, staff has proposed allowing users to ride on sidewalks in many areas of the county.
It’s something that has been forbidden during a pilot program, but the prohibition has been largely ignored – as have some other rules put in place last year by county officials in an effort to regulate the nascent industry.
Staff proposed to allow e-scooters and e-bikes on sidewalks except where there is a protected bicycle lane available. The proposal also calls for a speed limit of 15 mph for e-scooters on roadways, 6 mph on sidewalks.
County Board members will hold a public hearing and likely adopt regulations on Nov. 16. Like other jurisdictions across Virginia, they have been given until the end of the year by the General Assembly to enact local regulations, or give up their right to regulate the industry.
For much of 2019, Arlington officials – elected and staff – have criticized many of the e-scooter companies for business practices, and also have been critical of riders for exceeding speed limits, ignoring the requirement that riders must be 18 or older, and cluttering public property with the devices.
During the first 10 months of the pilot program, about a half-million trips were taken on e-vehicles, county officials said.
