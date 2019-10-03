One maybe the loneliest number, but it is better than none, and Arlington officials appear likely to end up with one of their proposed projects approved for funding as part of the inaugural Interstate 395/95 Commuter Choice program.
The Northern Virginia Transportation Commission is recommending that the Commonwealth Transportation Board approve an Arlington request for $211,962 in funding to support the Commuter Store at the Pentagon Transit Center.
The facility serves about 2,000 people per month, providing information and ticketing. The funds will support its operations for a year.
The funding request was one of several submitted by Arlington officials as part of the Commuter Choice program, which will be funded using toll revenue from the I-95/395 toll lanes.
A number of other county proposals, including interchange upgrades to South Glebe Road and I-395, did not make the cut.
All told, local jurisdictions requested $31 million in funding for a variety of projects. The total being recommended for the top 10 is just over $18 million. An additional $800,000 is proposed for administration, oversight and marketing of the program.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.