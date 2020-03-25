There were no nasty unexpected surprises for Arlington officials as the National Capital Regional Planning Board on March 18 approved a 500-project, $16 billion capital-spending plan covering the next four years.
Arlington projects “are moving forward as expected,” said Eric Balliet, a spokesman for the Arlington County government, following the vote.
That is good news for a host of Arlington projects, including a new east entrance to the Crystal City Metro station and a number of bus transitways in the Route 1 corridor.
Among the projects rolling forward:
• The second Crystal City Metro entrance, a $90.7 million project. The four-year capital plan includes the remaining $57.56 million in funding. The project is expected to be completed in 2022.
• Expansion of the Crystal City/Potomac Yard bus-rapid-transit initiative to extend the dedicated transit lanes north on Richmond Highway (Route 1). The $2.5 million in funding included in the capital plan (out of $5 million total) will support center-running transit lanes and stations and improvements to the intersection of Richmond Highway and East Glebe Road. Completion is expected in 2022.
• Extension of the Pentagon City Transitway bus service to Crystal City, including South Clark Street, 12th Street South, South Hayes Street and Army Navy Drive. The funding includes dedicated transit lanes, passenger stations, signalization upgrades and utility relocation. The $3.16 million project is fully funded and expected to be completed in 2022.
Of the nearly $15.96 billion in the region’s transit pipeline, more than half ($8.5 billion) is for the Metro system. Funding for various projects comes from a variety of sources, including the local, state, District of Columbia and federal governments.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.