Arlington County Board members plan to request $11 million in funding from the Northern Virginia Transportation Commission as part of the Interstate 66 “commuter choice” revenue stream funded by toll revenue.
Those submissions, slated for County Board approval on Jan. 25, represent between one-third and one-half the total anticipated funding for the region in the next grant cycle.
The biggest project on the county government’s wish list is $10 million to move forward with a western entrance to the Ballston-Marymount University Metro station.
That project long has been a bridesmaid, but never a bride, in the quest for funding.
In 2006, a developer agreed to front the money for much of the project. But then the economy tanked and the development plan was shelved. Four years later, County Board members voted to shift $5.6 million in funding originally slated to support the Ballston project to instead help pay for an upgrade at the Rosslyn Metro station.
In their submission, county officials also will ask for $1 million to restrict one lane on parts of Lee Highway in the county to bus and high-occupancy-vehicle travel during rush hours. Restricted lanes would run eastbound from North Veitch Street to North Lynn Street in the morning rush hour and westbound from North Oak Street to North Veitch Street in the evening; at all other times, they would be open to all traffic.
(Lee Highway is three lanes in each direction in that stretch.)
Jurisdictions are required to submit their wish lists for the next round of funding to the Northern Virginia Transportation Commission by Jan. 31. Projects then will be evaluated, with those scoring highest recommended to the Commonwealth Transportation Board for approval later in the year.
An estimated $20 million to $30 million in expected to be available for all regional transportation requests in the coming round.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.