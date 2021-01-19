[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
Arlington County Board members on Jan. 26 will decide whether to provide some relief for the beleaguered county taxi industry.
The industry has asked for a temporary, two-thirds reduction in the fee for renewing taxicab certificates, currently $150 annually.
In addition, the industry is asking the county government to waive the renewal fee entirely for taxicabs that are wheelchair-accessible.
As of press time, County Manager Mark Schwartz had not announced a staff position on the proposal.
Even before COVID-19, Arlington’s taxi industry was facing economic challenges, with competition coming fast and furious from ride-share services and even from e-scooters and e-bikes.
