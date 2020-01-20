The Arlington government will toss in just under $40,000 in support of the next phase of a plan to develop high-quality bus service in the Route 7 corridor.
Arlington will allocate $39,200 as its share in covering the $560,000 cost of a “mobility analysis,” the fourth phase of the study.
Fairfax County and the cities of Alexandria and Falls Church also will contribute cash to the effort, and local officials are seeking state support for half the total amount.
The study is expected to take 12 to 18 months to complete.
The Route 7 bus-rapid-transit proposal aims to connect Tysons to Alexandria by way of Falls Church, Seven Corners and Baileys Crossroads. It will touch on Arlington’s southernmost border.
The proposal is being overseen by the Northern Virginia Transportation Commission.
