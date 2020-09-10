The Arlington County government is moving forward with planning for reconstruction of its Arlington Transit (ART) operations and maintenance facility, located on Shirlington Road in the Four Mile Run/Green Valley area.
County Board members have been asked to approve a contract of roughly $3.9 million for planning, design and construction-administration services for the $81 million project. Stantec Architecture is receiving the contract.
County officials had been leasing the 2.5-acre site for storage and operation of the ART bus fleet before purchasing it for about $24 million. When construction of the modernized facility begins, county officials will need to find a temporary location for bus maintenance and storage.
Community feedback on the project will be sought through fall and winter, county officials said.
More fire-aim-ready transit "planning" before Arlington County government knows how many years it will take before transit passenger volume recovers to the level of a year ago.
