The Arlington County government will use $5.4 million in state-government cash to serve as the guinea pig for a new way of managing parking in urban corridors.
County Board members will accept the money – and the stipulations that go along with it – to fully fund an effort to develop “performance parking” in the county’s Metro corridors.
If successful, the effort could be replicated in high-density, parking-starved areas across the commonwealth.
The cash comes from the Virginia Department of Transportation’s Innovation and Technology Transportation Fund, known as TIFF, and is expected to cover the entire cost of the multi-year project. (If the county government exceeds $5.4 million, it will be responsible for covering the overage.)
Arlington officials in 2018 applied for funding under Virginia’s “Smart Scale” transportation-financing program to begin the performance-parking project, which would include variable meter pricing in an effort to manage demand – not unlike the pricing process used on toll roads proliferating across Northern Virginia.
The state government suggested that the county government instead apply for TIFF funding, which would be available five years earlier than Smart Scale funds and would not require a local-government financial contribution.
Arlington officials expect to spend about $700,000 of the funding to kick off the effort in coming months, then use the rest as planning and construction efforts roll on.
