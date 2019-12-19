News of transportation and transit across Arlington:
UPGRADE TO LEE HWY/GLEBE ROAD INTERSECTION ON HORIZON: Arlington County Board members on Dec. 14 approved a contract for up to $3.88 million for improvements to the intersection of Lee Highway and North Glebe Road.
Five firms bid on the contract. The lowest bid came from Rustler Construction Inc.
The project will widen Glebe Road to add full-width left-turn lanes onto Lee Highway from both the northbound and southbound directions. There also will be a host of curb-and-gutter, sidewalk, streetlight and stormwater improvements, as well as upgrades to bus stops at the intersection.
Utility-undergrounding work has been ongoing since early 2017, and is nearly complete.
ARLINGTON TO TAKE LEAD ON AIRPORT-ACCESS PROJECT: Arlington County Board members will formalize an agreement with the Virginia Department of Transportation, giving Arlington $9.5 million and oversight of a project developing pedestrian access from Crystal City to Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport.
The project currently is in the planning phase. Ultimately, a “preferred alternative” will be identified and vetted through community outreach and the National Environmental Policy Act.
Terminals at Reagan National Airport are just 2,000 feet from Crystal Drive, but accessing the road requires a circuitous and challenging route.
The $9.5 million is expected to be enough funding for the development and design phases of the project. Arlington officials have submitted an application to the Northern Virginia Transportation Authority to cover construction funding, and have identified local sources of funding to support the effort.
METRO TO CLOSE THREE STATIONS NEXT SUMMER FOR PLATFORM WORK: The Vienna, Dunn Loring and East Falls Church Metro stations will be closed between Memorial Day and Labor Day 2020 as part of the multi-year effort to upgrade all station platforms in the transit system.
Full details are expected to be announced in March, officials with the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority said.
The announcement represents a shift from the previously announced plan, which called for four stations on the Green and Yellow lines to be closed for reconstruction. That work will be pushed back to a later time.
While the East Falls Church station will be closed to customers during the summer period, Orange and Silver line trains will be permitted to pass through the station using a single track through the work area. This will allow Silver Line stations from McLean to Wiehle-Reston East to remain open, but with reduced service, Metro officials said.
The West Falls Church station will remain open during the project, because it is equipped with two platforms that can be reconstructed one at a time. The station will become the western terminus of the Orange Line during the summer months, and will operate less frequently than normal from the station, officials said.
After the 2020 work is completed, platform-reconstruction work will remain for 10 stations: Addison Road, Arlington Cemetery, Cheverly, College Park-U of Md, Greenbelt, Landover, New Carrollton, Prince George’s Plaza, Reagan National Airport and West Hyattsville.
METRO OFFICIALS SEEK INPUT ON LONG-TERM CONSTRUCTION OPTIONS: The Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA) is seeking public input on longer-term proposals to improve conditions on the Blue, Orange and Silver lines in Northern Virginia.
A variety of options have been proposed, with the preferred option set for selection in 2020.
WMATA is hosting online voting through Jan. 6 at https://bit.ly/2sh1cXN for those interested in evaluating and ranking the proposals.
Participants will be eligible to win $50 SmarTrip cards through a drawing.
TRANSIT-SYSTEM PATRONAGE EFFECTIVELY FLAT FOR QUARTER: Overall mass-transit usage across Northern Virginia declined ever so slightly on a year-over-year basis during the third quarter of 2019, according to new data, although most regional and local transit systems saw higher ridership.
Total transit ridership for the quarter was 21.1 million, down 0.3 percent from the same period in 2018, according to figures reported by the Northern Virginia Transportation Commission.
Total ridership on the Metrorail system was off 0.1 percent to 10.42 million for the quarter. Any year-over-year comparison has to take into account major projects in each of the two years:
• In August 2018, construction work reduced ridership on a segment of the Orange, Blue and Silver lines through downtown Washington, and over that summer there also was construction on portions of other lines.
• The summer of 2019 was impacted by station closures on the Yellow and Blue lines south of Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport.
Hard hit by the summer-of-2019 closures was Alexandria’s DASH bus service, which posted a 10-percent decline in ridership during the quarter because riders could not connect to certain Metro stations. Major construction work at the King Street Metro station also has impacted ridership.
Among other local bus services, Arlington Transit posted a 9-percent increase in ridership, Metrobus was up 4 percent, Fairfax City’s CUE system saw a 3-percent increase and Fairfax Connector’s ridership was flat.
Among bus services that primarily focus on longer-haul service (mostly for commuters), Loudoun County Transit saw patronage increase 9 percent while Omni Ride (Prince William County) posted a 2-percent decline.
Virginia Railway Express saw a 3-percent boost in ridership for the quarter.
