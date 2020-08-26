News of transportation and transit across the local area:
ARLINGTON ADDS ADA-ACCESSIBLE PARKING METERS: The Arlington County government has installed an additional 60 Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) accessible on-street parking meters in high-traffic area, bringing the county’s total to 212.
The spaces – located throughout eight areas of high residential and business density – feature meters with near field communication, allowing customers to pay by waving a smartphone within a short distance.
“The new meters will be easier to use by some persons with disabilities,” said Kelly Buckland, executive director of the National Council on Independent Living (NCIL). “The combination of an increase in accessible parking, and modifications to make existing designated spaces more accessible, will improve the ability of persons with disabilities to access county programs, and to reach county restaurants, stores and other public accommodations.”
In 2016, NCIL brought concerns to county officials about the limited number of accessible-parking meters on county streets. The additional accessible meters are, in part, a response to those concerns.
“The county wants to make getting around town as easy as possible, especially for those whose needs can benefit from new technology and improved access,” County Board Chairman Libby Garvey said.
For a list of accessible-parking locations, see the Website at https://bit.ly/2Q51h9u. To suggest locations for additional accessible-parking meters, call (703) 228-3344 or e-mail park@arlingtonva.us.
STATE’S INTRACITY BUS SERVICE EXPANDED: Virginia Breeze bus service (dubbed the “Valley Flyer”) between Christiansburg and Union Station in the District of Columbia resumed on July 24 after a COVID-related stoppage, and the Virginia Department of Rail and Public Transportation has unveiled two new bus lines.
Starting Aug. 7, service began:
• From Danville to Union station (the “Piedmont Express”), running once daily northbound with stops in Danville, Altavista, Lynchburg, Amherst, Charlottesville, Culpeper, Warrenton, Gainesville and Washington Dulles International Airport, then reversing course in the afternoon.
• From Martinsville to Union Station (the “Capital Connector”), running daily northbound with stops in Danville, South Boston, Farmville and Richmond, then connecting nonstop to Washington before reversing course in the afternoon.
The new routes were established after a 2019 study showed ridership levels would be viable.
Buses are currently are operating at 50 percent of capacity, with an empty seat next to each passenger. (Passengers traveling together, such as members of the same household, are permitted to sit together in the same row.)
Funded by the state government, the service is operated by Megabus. For information, see the Website at https://virginiabreeze.org.
TSA: PASSENGERS LEFT BEHIND $926,000 AT AIRPORT-SECURITY CHECKPOINTS: The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) collected $926,030 in unclaimed money that passengers left behind at airport-security checkpoints during fiscal year 2019, including $18,899 in foreign currency, officials announced Aug. 21.
But the Washington area’s three airports were not among those with the largest amounts reported.
The money consisted of loose change and paper currency that passengers removed from their pockets and left behind in a bin during the security-screening process at TSA checkpoints.
The amount found during fiscal year 2019, which ended Sept. 30, 2019, marked a decrease from the amount of unclaimed money collected in fiscal year 2018, when passengers left behind $960,105. Amounts listed have been rounded to the nearest dollar.
When passengers approach the security checkpoints, they must remove all items from their pockets, including wallets and loose change. TSA officials recommend that travelers place those items directly into their carry-on bags so that they will not accidentally leave anything behind in a bin.
The top five airports where passengers left the most money behind were John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York City ($98,110), San Francisco International Airport ($52,669) Miami International Airport ($47,694), McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas ($44,402) and Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport ($40,218).
TSA’s goal is to reunite travelers with items they have left behind at checkpoints, officials said. If someone returns to a checkpoint within a short time frame to claim an item that they left behind, the TSA easily can return it to them. If passengers leave an item behind, such as a wallet, and do not realize it until after they board their flight, they can contact any of TSA’s lost-and-found offices at airports across the country to identify the lost item.
TSA compiles a report each fiscal year, as required by law. Unclaimed money found at TSA checkpoints is deposited into a special account that funds aviation-security programs, officials said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.