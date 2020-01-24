News of transportation and transit across Arlington:
MUCH HIGHER SPEEDING FINES COULD BE COMING TO ARLINGTON RESIDENTIAL STREETS: Those with the need for speed could end up ponying more – much more – if they get caught exceeding speed limits on some Arlington neighborhood streets.
County Board members on Jan. 25 are expected to enact an ordinance that could lead to scores of street segments being placed in “additional speeding fine zones,” where a surcharge of $200 on existing fines could be levied.
State law allows localities to enact the additional fine on street sections meeting a series of designated criteria. County staff projects up to 60 streets per year could be given the designation.
The $200 fines would be in addition to existing speeding-ticket costs (which are assessed on the amount over the speed limit being traveled, and are augmented by court costs of about $60). Presumably, officers would have discretion in ticketing, but under state law, if the $200 surcharge is assessed, it can’t be reduced or waived by a judge unless the offender is ordered to perform 20 hours of community service.
The $200-surcharge zones must be located in districts primarily residential in nature, and must have signage designating the additional fine. For 60 street segments, the estimated signage cost would be $15,000; county officials have not publicly estimated how much revenue they expect the additional fines would bring in.
The item is on the County Board’s Jan. 25 consent agenda and thus could be enacted without comment, but could be pulled off for consideration (on Jan. 28) if a board member or member of the public requests.
COUNTY BOARD MEMBERS TEE UP 2 TRANSPORTATION-FUNDING REQUESTS: Arlington County Board members plan to request $11 million in funding from the Northern Virginia Transportation Commission as part of the Interstate 66 “commuter choice” revenue stream funded by toll revenue.
Those submissions, slated for County Board approval on Jan. 25, represent between one-third and one-half the total anticipated funding for the region in the next grant cycle.
The biggest project on the county government’s wish list is $10 million to move forward with a western entrance to the Ballston-Marymount University Metro station.
That project long has been a bridesmaid, but never a bride, in the quest for funding.
In 2006, a developer agreed to front the money for much of the project. But then the economy tanked and the development plan was shelved. Four years later, County Board members voted to shift $5.6 million in funding originally slated to support the Ballston project to instead help pay for an upgrade at the Rosslyn Metro station.
In their submission, county officials also will ask for $1 million to restrict one lane on parts of Lee Highway in the county to bus and high-occupancy-vehicle travel during rush hours. Restricted lanes would run eastbound from North Veitch Street to North Lynn Street in the morning rush hour and westbound from North Oak Street to North Veitch Street in the evening; at all other times, they would be open to all traffic.
(Lee Highway is three lanes in each direction in that stretch.)
Jurisdictions are required to submit their wish lists for the next round of funding to the Northern Virginia Transportation Commission by Jan. 31. Projects then will be evaluated, with those scoring highest recommended to the Commonwealth Transportation Board for approval later in the year.
An estimated $20 million to $30 million in expected to be available for all regional transportation requests in the coming round.
COUNTY BOARD MEMBER TO CHAIR N.VA. TRANSPORTATION COMMISSION: Arlington County Board member Katie Cristol has been tapped to chair the Northern Virginia Transportation Commission for the 2020 calendar year.
She succeeds Matt Letourneau, a member of the Loudoun County Board of Supervisors.
Also in leadership positions for 2020: Canek Aguirre, a member of the Alexandria City Council, and Jeff McKay, chairman of the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors.
ARLINGTON TO KICK IN FUNDING FOR ROUTE 7 INITIATIVE: The Arlington government will toss in just under $40,000 in support of the next phase of a plan to develop high-quality bus service in the Route 7 corridor.
Arlington will allocate $39,200 as its share in covering the $560,000 cost of a “mobility analysis,” the fourth phase of the study.
Fairfax County and the cities of Alexandria and Falls Church also will contribute cash to the effort, and local officials are seeking state support for half the total amount.
The study is expected to take 12 to 18 months to complete.
The Route 7 bus-rapid-transit proposal aims to connect Tysons to Alexandria by way of Falls Church, Seven Corners and Baileys Crossroads. It will touch on Arlington’s southernmost border.
The proposal is being
