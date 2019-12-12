Arlington County Board members on Dec. 14 are slated to formalize an agreement with the Virginia Department of Transportation, giving Arlington $9.5 million and oversight of a project developing pedestrian access from Crystal City to Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport.
The project currently is in the planning phase. Ultimately, a “preferred alternative” will be identified and vetted through community outreach and the National Environmental Policy Act.
Terminals at Reagan National Airport are just 2,000 feet from Crystal Drive, but accessing the road requires a circuitous and challenging route.
The $9.5 million is expected to be enough funding for the development and design phases of the project. Arlington officials have submitted an application to the Northern Virginia Transportation Authority to cover construction funding, and have identified local sources of funding to support the effort.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.