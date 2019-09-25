Drivers heading west on Interstate 66 through Fairfax County can expect major delays throughout Wednesday, including the busy afternoon commute.
Crews are trying to fix a large hole discovered under the road early Wednesday morning in the area of Jermantown Road and Route 50, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation.
Two left lanes are closed.
VDOT encourages commuters to avoid the area and consider take transit.
