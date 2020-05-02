The Fairfax County Department of Transportation will expand service on Fairfax Connector bus routes 462 and 467 effective May 9 to assist travelers during the demolition and reconstruction of the Cedar Lane Bridge over Interstate 66 in Vienna.
The bridge-reconstruction initiative is part of the Virginia Department of Transportation’s Transform 66-Outside the Beltway project, and is expected to last from mid-May through November.
Expanded service on Fairfax Connector routes 462 and 467 will be free for the duration of the Cedar Lane Bridge closure, and feature expanded hours during weekdays and new service on weekends
During the bridge closure, Cedar Lane will be closed between Cottage Street and Hilltop Road. The bridge will be demolished and rebuilt to accommodate the ongoing widening of I-66.
Drivers, pedestrians and bicyclists will be affected by the bridge closure. Drivers will be rerouted to Gallows Road to cross I-66 using either Cottage Street (north of I-66) or Hilltop Road and Lee Highway (south of the highway).
Pedestrians and bicyclists should use sidewalks along Cottage Street on the north side of I-66, a shared-use path along Gallows Road by the Dunn Loring-Merrifield Metro station, and multiple sidewalks on the south side of I-66.
The bridge closure will allow demolition and reconstruction to progress more quickly, shortening construction from 28 months to six and reducing construction impacts on neighbors and drivers.
The new, wider bridge will include a wider sidewalk and a path for bicyclists and pedestrians, as well as a connection to the new trail being built along I-66.
For more information on the bridge project, all (703) 662-3892 or see the Website at https:/Outside.Transform66.org/CedarLane. For information on Fairfax Connector, see the Website at www.fairfaxconnector.com.
