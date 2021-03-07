[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
One of the region’s three major airports has received honors in the annual Airport Service Quality Awards, presented by Airports Council International World.
Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport was honored along with Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport as tops in the U.S. and Canada among airports with between 25 million and 40 million passengers per year (pre-COVID).
Results of the competition were announced in early March. Airports were adjudicated on 34 performance indicators, from airport cleanliness and parking to wait times at security wait times, as rated by passengers.
BWI received high marks for its parking facilities and value, food and retail concessions, ease of terminal access and ground transportation, among other areas.
Award-winning U.S. and Canadian airports included:
• Over 40 million passengers per year: Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport and Toronto Pearson International Airport.
• 15 to 25 million passengers per year: Austin-Bergstrom International Airport and Dallas Love Field.
• 5 to 15 million passengers per year: Indianapolis International Airport, John Glenn Columbus International Airport and San Antonio International Airport.
The complete list can be found at https://bit.ly/309RRyu.
