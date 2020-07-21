The region’s three commercial airports retained their overall positions in terms of passenger counts in 2019, according to new federal data.
Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport remained in 22nd position nationally, Washington Dulles International at 25th and Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport at 26th, based on passenger enplanements from January to December 2019.
Rankings were reported earlier in July by the Federal Aviation Administration.
In 2019:
• The passenger-enplanement count of 13.4 million at BWI was down 0.7 percent from a year before.
• The passenger count of 11.9 million at Dulles was up 2.3 percent.
• The passenger count of 11.6 million at Reagan National was up 2.1 percent.
Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport again led the nation with 53.5 million enplanements during the year, up 3.2 percent. Rounding out the top five were Los Angeles International (42.9 million, up 0.6 percent), Chicago-O’Hare (40.8 million, up 2.5 percent), Dallas-Fort Worth International (35.8 million, up 9 percent) and Denver International (33.6 million, up 7.1 percent).
Finishing up the top 10 were John F. Kennedy International (New York), San Francisco International, Seattle-Tacoma International, McCarran International (Las Vegas) and Orlando International. All 10 airports held the same positions in the year-end ranking for 2018.
Nationally, 94 airports across the nation had enplanements of at least 1 million passengers in 2019, up from 91 airports a year before.
