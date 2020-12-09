The Arlington County government has installed a Capital Bikeshare station at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, making it the first major metropolitan airport in the U.S. served by a dock-based bikeshare system.
The bicycle dock will allow those using the airport to access it via the Mount Vernon Trail. It is one of six new bikeshare stations being added across Arlington, bringing to 99 the total number of Capital Bikeshare options in the county, nearly one-fifth the total across the region.
The new stations are funded through the U.S. Department of Transportation.
[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.