The Arlington Chamber of Commerce will host an Aug. 13 online webinar – “Looking Ahead on Air Travel and Its Economic Impact” – featuring participation from the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority and American Airlines.
“The more than 90-percent decline in travel [during the pandemic] rippled to other industries through fewer hotel stays, meals out and other commerce by travelers,” the business organization noted.
The program will run from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. The cost is $20 for Chamber members, $40 for others.
For information, see the Website at www.arlingtonchamber.org.
