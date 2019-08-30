Beginning later this month, pedestrians and drivers will encounter daily lane and partial sidewalk closures along eastbound and westbound Route 7 (Leesburg Pike) and northbound and southbound Route 123 (Dolley Madison/Chain Bridge Road), along the Silver Line Phase 1 alignment in the Tysons area.
Crews will repair manholes, sidewalks, curbs, gutters and ramps as part of final closeout of Phase 1 construction. Crews will work on one or two blocks at the time and will only close the roadway in the area of the work.
Work is expected to begin on or about Sept. 23. Signs will be posted and advance notifications will be made to the general public, local neighborhoods and businesses. Daily updates will be posted at www.dullesmetro.com.
During the construction period:
• All business entrances will remain open.
• When sections of sidewalks are closed in some areas, pedestrians may be directed to use sidewalks of the opposite side of Route 7.
• Pedestrians seeking to use the Greensboro and Spring Hill Metro stations or adjacent businesses also may be redirected to alternate walking patterns for short periods of time.
