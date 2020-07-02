Passengers may be in relatively short supply at the moment, but work continues on the new 14-gate concourse pier at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport.
“With more than 600 individual pieces now in place, full enclosure of the structure is within reach,” said officials of the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority, which operates both Reagan National and Washington Dulles International airports.
In a July 1 update, officials said that glass workers have spent the last several months mounting the energy efficient panels – including fins and sunshades to match adjacent buildings – around the building’s exterior and the corridor connecting it to the existing Terminal C.
“Work continues on the interior of the building, as crews are unencumbered by wind and rain coming from outside,” officials said. “Steel frames are being transformed to include paint, pipes, electrical grids and ventilation systems.”
In addition, crews are ahead of schedule in installing piping that will supply fuel directly to gates in the new concourse ahead of schedule.
The entire project is expected to be completed in 2021, at which point airport officials hope passenger counts – which have taken a beating due to the COVID-19 pandemic and resulting economic collapse – will be back on track.
