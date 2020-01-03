Work to rehabilitate the Route 123 bridges over Route 7 in Tysons will begin Jan. 3 and be completed in late 2020, Virginia Department of Transportation officials said.
The work, which will occur only at night, will improve safety for drivers and pedestrians and extend the bridges’ overall life of the bridges, officials said.
Work crews will:
• Repair and resurface the concrete bridge decks.
• Repair bridge piers, abutments and bearings.
• Paint the steel bridge beams.
• Repave Route 123 adjacent to the bridges.
Drivers can expect lane closures on Route 123 and Route 7 according to the following weekly schedule:
• Sundays through Thursdays from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.
• Fridays from 10 p.m. to 9 a.m.
• Saturdays from 10 p.m. to 8 a.m.
The $2.5 million project is being financed with state and federal funding.
The two Route 123 bridges on average handle up to 30,000 vehicles per day, while Route 7 in that section of Tysons is used by up to 86,000 vehicles daily.
