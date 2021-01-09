[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
Arlington County Board member Katie Cristol will go another round as chair of the Northern Virginia Transportation Commission (NVTC) for 2021.
Cristol, who chaired the body in 2020, and Alexandria City Council member Canek Aguirre, who served as vice chair, will continue in their roles for the leadership year. NVTC members ratified the appointments on Jan. 7.
Both the addition of a large contingent of new commission members, and the ongoing challenges of conducting meetings in a “virtual” format, were stated as reasons for the continuity of leadership.
Dalia Palchik, a member of the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors, will serve as secretary-treasurer. She succeeds Fairfax board chairman Jeff McKay in the post.
Cristol also for 2021 will remain a voting member of the Virginia Railway Express operations board, a body she chaired in 2020.
