Woodbridge, VA (22192)

Today

Showers this morning then scattered thunderstorms developing during the afternoon hours. High 77F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms, some strong during the evening will give way to partly cloudy skies after midnight. Storms could contain damaging winds. Low 41F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%.