The Washington area ranks fourth in most costly air travel among the nation’s eight largest metro areas with more than one major airport, according to new federal data.
Figures from the federal Bureau of Labor Statistics, for the second quarter of 2019, peg the average cost of a flight out of Washington (for originating passengers on domestic itineraries) at $383.
The figures count travel at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, Washington Dulles International Airport and Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport.
Washington ranked below Houston ($393), Dallas-Fort Worth ($390) and New York City ($387) on the cost ranking, and was higher than San Francisco ($361), Los Angeles ($355), Boston ($350) and Chicago ($344).
The average for all eight metro areas was $369.
The figures aren’t apples-to-apples comparisons of specific routes, but give an indication of relative cost of travel for those originating at them. Figures do not include flights to Hawaii, Alaska or Puerto Rico.
What airports are part of each metro area? Federal officials use these for data-collection:
Airports included in metropolitan areas:
Boston: Boston; Manchester; Providence.
Chicago: Midway; O’Hare.
Dallas-Fort Worth: Dallas-Fort Worth; Love.
Houston: Hobby; Bush Intercontinental.
Los Angeles: Burbank/Glendale/Pasadena; Long Beach; Los Angeles; Ontario; Orange County.
New York: Islip; La Guardia; John F. Kennedy; Newark; Newburgh; White Plains.
San Francisco: Oakland; San Francisco; San Jose.
For information and more data, see the Website at www.bts.gov/explore-topics-and-geography/topics/air-fares.
