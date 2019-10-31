Keeping in mind that it’s not a true apples-to-apples comparison, new federal data offer a glimpse as to how air travel from the region’s three main airports compares, cost-wise, to years gone by.
Are airfares higher or lower? In brief: It depends.
Data from the federal Bureau of Transportation Statistics peg the average round-trip airfare for originating passengers on domestic itineraries during the second quarter of 2019 at $333.69 at Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport; $385.59 for Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport; and $472.24 for Washington Dulles International Airport.
Does that mean BWI is the cheapest option? Sometimes yes, sometimes no – the figures only represent average costs for all flights, not on specific routes where there could be more microscopic examination of the data.
The federal government has been keeping similar statistics for more than three decades. Here is how figures broke down (adjusted for inflation to 2019 amounts) for the second quarters of 2009 and 1999:
• Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall: Average airfares were $431.40 in 1999, $303.65 in 2009 and the aforementioned $333.69 in 2019.
• Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport: Average airfares were $549.19 in 1999, $424.78 in 2009 and $385.59 in 2019.
• Washington Dulles International Airport: Average airfares were $596.54, $457.86 and $472.24, respectively.
Worth keeping in mind: Airlines in recent years have added a host of ancillary fees to keep their base fares low. Everything from specific seating locations to baggage sometimes carries an extra charge, so the wide disparity in airfares between 1999 and 2019 may not actually be as wide for some passengers.
Full data can be found at www.bts.gov.
