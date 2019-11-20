The Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles is issuing a plea to motorcycle drivers and riders: Wear a helmet every time you hit the road.
“A helmet is the most important safety equipment a motorcyclist wears,” DMV Commissioner Richard Holcomb said, noting that state law requires they be worn.
State officials reported Nov. 19 that there have been seven motorcyclist deaths across Virginia so far in 2019 in which the rider wasn’t wearing a helmet, a figure already at a decade-long annual high with six weeks to go in the year.
There were zero unhelmeted-motorcyclist fatalities in 2018, one in 2017.
“Our goal is always to see traffic fatalities decreasing from year to year, so when the trend is upward, we need to redouble our efforts,” Holcomb said.
According to federal data, a rider without a helmet is 40 percent more likely to suffer a fatal head injury than a helmeted rider, and helmets are 67-percent effective in preventing brain injuries in the event of a crash.
Helmets are not a foolproof safety measure, however; state officials report there have been 87 motorcyclist fatalities across Virginia this year (through Nov. 15), up slightly from a year before.
For information on motorcycle-safety classes and other ways to be safe on the road, see the Website at www.dmvnow.com.
